Dry today with a mix of sun, clouds

WAFF 10 Day Weather Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Weather Forecast(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We continue to monitor a storm system that will approach from the west overnight tonight and then move through the area afternoon Friday. 

A round of locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds will move across the area early Friday morning. Behind the morning showers and storms, there is the possibility for another round of storms late Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front. 

This remains a conditional threat for strong to severe storms.  If they develop they will be capable of damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado.  These storms will be more isolated and not impact everyone. Stay weather alert!  

The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and near 70 Sunday. Another strong storm system will move into the area late Tuesday next week. We are also giving a First Alert for the possibility of strong to severe storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay weather alert we are entering the peak of the spring severe weather season.

