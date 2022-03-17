Dry today with a mix of sun & clouds! Storms to shamrock us Friday

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! After all the rain things are certainly turning green!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of North Alabama this morning as fog has developed overnight. This could cause some issues for your morning ride. Once the fog clears we’re in for a pretty nice day for St. Patrick’s Day! No real need for a jacket other than a light one this morning. We’re in the upper 40s to start but temps will climb into the low 70s for the afternoon. That will be with help from a south wind at 10 mph. Expect a mix of sun and clouds most of the day today, but it is far more sunshine than we will see tomorrow.

Overnight clouds will push in ahead of a warm front and our next low-pressure system. Shortly before sunrise we’ll see a line of showers and storms roll in, bringing a wet and windy start to Friday. The threat for severe storms will be low, but a few may be stronger with wind gusts of 40+ mph. Winds from the south will stay strong much of the day, with or without storms, at 15 to 25 mph. These will keep temperatures warm most of the day with highs in the upper 60s and possibly the low 70s. The main wave of storms should be gone by the noon, but there will be a secondary front which brings a few straggling showers into the evening. If our atmosphere can recover, a few of these storms may be strong or severe. From there, we will clear out nicely for the weekend with highs in the mid-60s and even the low 70s.

As we move towards next week, we will have to keep an eye on next Tuesday and Wednesday. A line of storms is likely, but whether it will be strong and or severe is the big question. We are still early, but it is something to monitor as we move forward.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

