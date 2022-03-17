Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office working to remove child predators off the streets

By Stefante Randall
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Investigators are working hard to help keep child predators off the streets with the help of technology.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested and charged 60-year-old David Bailey with 20 counts of possessing child pornography.

Last year, deputies arrested Mathew Scott.

He was just indicted by the grand jury; on 50 counts of possessing child pornography.

Lead Investigator Nick Brown said they have seen a slight increase in these types of cases, but thanks to technology, tips, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They can remove more suspects off the streets.

“Once there is an image that comes up, that is alarming there the ICAC or if a citizens see something and submit an IP address through us we will start issuing subpoenas and search warrants to where that address was downloaded to,” said Brown.

Brown said the types of devices used are tablets, iPods, laptops, desktops, and phones.

In Scott and Bailey’s cases, Brown said all of the images investigators found were not of local children.

“If you are going to let them have Facebook, Snapchat, or Instagram check it. Check the device very regularly and make sure no predators are trying to lure them in to meet them somewhere,” said Brown.

Both Bailey and Scott remain inside the DeKalb County jail. No court dates have been set yet.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County
Southbound lanes of U.S. 431 reopened following fatal crash near Madison County line
Gregory Lankford
Huntsville City Schools employee arrested for sexual contact with student
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

There’s a need for more hotels as the biggest city in the state continues to grow, and...
New downtown Huntsville hotel opens as VBC books more events
But there is one thing money can’t buy, that every volunteer fire department in Madison County...
$25k in grants for Madison County volunteer fire departments
WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman get out of her flooded car
Child pornography arrests on the rise in DeKalb
Child pornography arrests on the rise in DeKalb