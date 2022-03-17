DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office working to remove child predators off the streets

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Investigators are working hard to help keep child predators off the streets with the help of technology.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested and charged 60-year-old David Bailey with 20 counts of possessing child pornography.

Last year, deputies arrested Mathew Scott.

He was just indicted by the grand jury; on 50 counts of possessing child pornography.

Lead Investigator Nick Brown said they have seen a slight increase in these types of cases, but thanks to technology, tips, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They can remove more suspects off the streets.

“Once there is an image that comes up, that is alarming there the ICAC or if a citizens see something and submit an IP address through us we will start issuing subpoenas and search warrants to where that address was downloaded to,” said Brown.

Brown said the types of devices used are tablets, iPods, laptops, desktops, and phones.

In Scott and Bailey’s cases, Brown said all of the images investigators found were not of local children.

“If you are going to let them have Facebook, Snapchat, or Instagram check it. Check the device very regularly and make sure no predators are trying to lure them in to meet them somewhere,” said Brown.

Both Bailey and Scott remain inside the DeKalb County jail. No court dates have been set yet.

