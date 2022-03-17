Crime Stoppers: Utla theft suspects

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crime Stoppers are hoping a tip from you can help them sniff out a trio of thieves who turned up their noses at paying for perfume!

Huntsville Police say, three women entered the Ulta on Bob Wallace Avenue and started selecting a variety of fragrances. As an employee approached them, all three smelled trouble and left the store with more than $2,500 worth of products. Investigators say, they left the Ulta parking lot Ultra-fast in a red Hyundai Sonata, with a paper tag that was not registered.

Hillard Obryan Ward is wanted for Identity Theft. Police say he changed addresses on the credit cards of other people, so he could then reapply for them in his name.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Rebekah Marie Morris, on a drug charge, Trafficking Cocaine.

Heather Lynn Sevigny Walker needs to turn herself in, on a charge of Trafficking Meth.

Roy Lee Foster is wanted for Aggravated Stalking. Investigators say, he stalked a former female friend and broke into her home.

The Crime Stoppers says David Dewayne Samples moved to an area, whereas a convicted sex offender, he’s not legally allowed to live.

If you know anything about this week’s Valley’s Wanted, the Crime Stoppers would love to get a tip from you. If it leads to an arrest, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

