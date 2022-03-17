Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘An Ordinary Soldier’ for now; Ukrainian athlete plans to compete at The World Games 2022

Athlete, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Horuna
Athlete, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Horuna(The World Games)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Stanislav Horuna was captain of Ukraine’s national karate team and preparing to compete in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this July. Then Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, Horuna is patrolling the streets of his hometown Lviv as “an ordinary soldier” but says he is still planning to compete at The World Games 2022.

“I have qualified for those Games so I have the opportunity to participate in this great competition,” Horuna told Polish newspaper Fakt, an interview that was picked up by the publication Around the Rings.

When asked if he will be able to compete, Horuna said, “Yes, I do believe it.”

The 33-year-old won the bronze medal in karate at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and the gold medal at The World Games 2017, which took place in Wroclaw, Poland.

Earlier this month, The World Games 2022 banned athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from participating in the international, multi-sport competition that takes place in Birmingham July 7 -17.

Athlete, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Horuna
Athlete, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Horuna(Servolle Xavier | The World Games)

“To say our thoughts and prayers are with Stanislav Horuna and the people of Ukraine is an understatement,” said The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “Our hope is this horrific war will soon end and we can welcome all the qualifying athletes from Ukraine to compete in Birmingham.”

Horuna has been posting scenes from Ukraine to his 96,000 followers on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamhoruna/.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Gregory Lankford
Huntsville City Schools employee arrested for sexual contact with student
Josh Henson
Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County
HEMSI responds to scene near Colonial Park Circle
Dead body found near Colonial Park Circle in Huntsville

Latest News

Moulton's water superintendent is being accused of threatening another city employee.
Water quality issues in Moulton; head of dept. facing termination for alleged harassment
Construction underway at new Jackson County Innovation and Career Academy.
Progress underway on new Jackson County Innovation and Career Academy
Jackson County Courthouse
Funding received for Jackson County Courthouse repairs
Decatur Fire & Rescue
Woman thanks Decatur Fire and Rescue for saving her life
An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a lottery proposal as proponents try to get the...
Alabama House committee passes gambling bills