The Year of the UNA Woman: How the University of North Alabama is celebrating 150 years of admitting women

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s a very historic year for one north Alabama school. 150 years ago, the University of North Alabama became the first co-ed institution south of the Ohio River.

It was 1872 when women were first allowed to enroll at the State Normal School at Florence, now known as the University of North Alabama. Just a few years later in 1877, three of the school’s four graduates were women. It was those three women who helped pave the way for thousands of women down the road.

Now, students and faculty are celebrating the milestone with a special dedication: The Year of the UNA Woman.

The year has been planned with special magazine issues focused on University women from the past and present, honoring women at popular events such as Light the Fountain, and a Weekend of Women featuring UNA alumna and country singer Rachel Wommack, just to name a few. The university has also created a mural honoring some of the university’s women which can be seen outside of UNA’s Collier Library.

Michelle Eubanks is a co-chair of The Year of the UNA Woman and attended the university herself. Being part of the milestone is a role she takes very seriously.

“I’m honored to have co-chaired this very special year. It has been so wonderful to be the recipient of all the stories that have come back from our members of our alumni community.... To know that I am just one part of that and having the opportunity to celebrate it and help organize and coordinate it, it’s been an honor of my career,” said Michelle Eubanks, Director of Public Relations and UNA Alumna.

As the school comes upon its bicentennial, whether it’s students, alumni, faculty or more, they hope to continue the path of progress for years to come.

