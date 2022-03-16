Trash Pandas playing in Southern League for 2022 season

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be playing in a league with a new name for the 2022 season.

The Southern League is one of the most historic leagues in Minor League Baseball as it was founded in 1885. Last season, the leagues had generic names while the historic league names were being acquired.

Southern League Logo (Minor League Baseball)

“Major League Baseball is pleased to restore the historic names for each of the minor leagues that our fans are familiar with,” Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development said in a statement. “We are excited for what the future holds for each of these leagues and the communities that make up Minor League Baseball.”

Before moving to Huntsville, the Trash Pandas were in Mobile as the Mobile BayBears. The BayBears were part of the Southern League from 1997-2019.

The last minor league team in Huntsville, the Huntsville Stars, were also part of the Southern League from 1985-2014.

The Trash Pandas begin their 2022 season on April 8 in Birmingham against the Birmingham Barons. The home opener at Toyota Field is set for April 12 against Pensacola.

