Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Trash Pandas playing in Southern League for 2022 season

The next Trash Pandas pitch won’t be thrown here at Toyota Field until April 12th.
The next Trash Pandas pitch won’t be thrown here at Toyota Field until April 12th.(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be playing in a league with a new name for the 2022 season.

The Southern League is one of the most historic leagues in Minor League Baseball as it was founded in 1885. Last season, the leagues had generic names while the historic league names were being acquired.

Southern League Logo
Southern League Logo(Minor League Baseball)

“Major League Baseball is pleased to restore the historic names for each of the minor leagues that our fans are familiar with,” Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development said in a statement. “We are excited for what the future holds for each of these leagues and the communities that make up Minor League Baseball.”

Before moving to Huntsville, the Trash Pandas were in Mobile as the Mobile BayBears. The BayBears were part of the Southern League from 1997-2019.

The last minor league team in Huntsville, the Huntsville Stars, were also part of the Southern League from 1985-2014.

The Trash Pandas begin their 2022 season on April 8 in Birmingham against the Birmingham Barons. The home opener at Toyota Field is set for April 12 against Pensacola.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County
Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Southbound lanes of U.S. 431 reopened following fatal crash near Madison County line
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Fatal Car Wreck
1 killed in Hazel Green rollover wreck

Latest News

Calhoun College is seeking eligible males 19-24 who are graduating from high school this...
Open basketball tryouts for Calhoun Community College
Havoc Time - Episode 5 - March 11, 2022
UAH men’s hoops upsets Barry in Division II NCAA Tournament
The Auburn Tigers lost to the Texas A&M Aggies in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on...
Surging Texas A&M stuns No. 4 Auburn 67-62 in SEC tourney