Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies arrested a man, who fled from Tuscumbia police during a traffic stop, after a multi-agency search on Wednesday.

Tuscumbia Police attempted to arrest Josh Henson on several felony warrants Tuesday afternoon, according to Chief Tony Logan. However, officers called off the pursuit due to heavy rain and safety reasons.

Police began surveilling Henson on Wednesday and tried to stop him during a traffic stop at approximately 1:16 p.m. on 3 Mile Lane near the Loves Truck Stop.

He drove away and lead police and deputies on a multi-county pursuit through Franklin, Colbert, and Lawrence Counties. Henson pulled over and started running on foot in the area of County Road 131 and County Road 49. Logan said he swam across a river and headed into a wooded area.

As of now police, deputies, and agents from multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene searching the area. An ALEA helicopter and several drones are being used to assist in his capture.

Josh Henson has several outstanding warrants from Tuscumbia, Sheffield, the Department of Corrections, and other organizations in North Alabama. He’s specifically wanted for felony property crimes in Tuscumbia.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. Henson was found behind a chicken house and taken into custody by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, according to Chief Logan. He was transported to the Tuscumbia jail.

Logan tells WAFF this search is not related to the search for the man who abducted a 14-year-old girl in Colbert County.

