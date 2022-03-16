Deals
STAR Park opening ceremony to take place Saturday

By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals Rotary Clubs along with the City of Key West will be opening the STAR Play Park this Saturday at McFarland Park.

The STAR Park opening will take place on March 19 at 10:30 a.m., the event will include face painting, cake, popcorn and a visit from Spider-Man.

STAR Play is an acronym for Sensory, Tactile, Adaptive, Recreation. The new park is designed for children of all abilities and will include accessible swings and a wheelchair racing track.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

