Spring design and decorating tips with Designer’s Station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Spring has sprung and if you’re looking for some fresh new inspo when it comes to your home, TVL has you covered.

From rugs, the layout of your furniture, to paint colors, Designer’s Station in Huntsville is showing us some of their best tips and trends.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.