New Market man arrested on sexual abuse charges

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on sexual abuse charges on March 10.

Clifford Hemstock, 52, was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old. Hemstock was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

According to court documents, the offense occurred on Feb. 23.

