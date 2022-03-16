New Market man arrested on sexual abuse charges
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on sexual abuse charges on March 10.
Clifford Hemstock, 52, was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old. Hemstock was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
According to court documents, the offense occurred on Feb. 23.
