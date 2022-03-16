Deals
Multi-agency search underway for man who fled traffic stop in Tuscumbia

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A multi-agency search is underway for a man who fled Tuscumbia Police officers during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Tuscumbia Police attempted to arrest Josh Henson on several felony warrants Tuesday afternoon, according to Chief Tony Logan. However, officers called off the pursuit due to heavy rain and safety reasons.

Police began surveilling Henson on Wednesday and tried to stop him during a traffic stop at approximately 1:16 p.m. on 3 Mile Lane near the Loves Truck Stop.

He drove away and lead police and deputies on a multi-county pursuit through Franklin, Colbert, and Lawrence Counties. Henson pulled over and started running on foot in the area of County Road 131 and County Road 49. Logan said he swam across a river and headed into a wooded area.

As of now police, deputies, and agents from multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene searching the area. An ALEA helicopter and several drones are being used to assist in his capture.

Josh Henson has several outstanding warrants from Tuscumbia, Sheffield, the Department of Corrections, and other organizations in North Alabama. He’s specifically wanted for felony property crimes in Tuscumbia.

Logan tells WAFF this search is not related to the search for the man who abducted a 14-year-old girl in Colbert County.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

