More showers today as the system wraps up; Pot of gold for Thursday’s forecast

Happy Wednesday! More rain on the way today but there is a glimmer of hope around the corner.
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Wednesday! More rain on the way today but there is a glimmer of hope around the corner.

A lot of rain fell overnight while you were sleeping but we are starting to see some of the showers wind down. Scattered showers linger out there this morning across the Valley. Temperatures are into the upper 40s and low 50s to start our day and they will climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. As we move through the remainder of the day we will see more scattered showers as the low pressure exits the Valley. Wind will be all over the place today, primarily from the east, but at times it will be out of the northwest, and even west. There may be periods of sunshine this afternoon, but it will be much better tomorrow.

The weather will cooperate for us for St. Patrick’s Day with sunshine returning and more warmth! Thursday is going to be our warmest day of the week with temperatures into the low to mid 70s across the Valley. A few more clouds will roll in though the day, but it should be pleasant either way. Wind will be back to the south as well around 10 to 15 mph.

This nice weather will be short lived as we have more rain on the way to wrap up the week. Storms will move in Friday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain for the morning and midday hours. The threat for severe weather looks to stay to the south along the Gulf Coast. Rain will end for the weekend with the 60s! Keep an eye on next Tuesday and Wednesday for storms. It is still early, but something to monitor.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

