More showers today as the system wraps up; Pot of gold for Thursday’s forecast

WAFF 4 p.m. weather March 16
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A quiet night with some low clouds and fog is possible for the early morning commute.

We expect decreasing clouds through the morning on Thursday with afternoon highs in the 70s. We are monitoring a strong storm system that will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms for the morning hours on Friday.

It is now looking like there could be a few strong to severe storms develop later in the afternoon Friday if we clear out and warm to near 70 degrees. We are now giving First Alert For this storm system. The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s Saturday and near 70 Sunday. Another strong storm system will move into the area late Tuesday next week.

We are also giving First Alert for the possibility of strong to severe storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay weather alert we are entering the peak of the spring severe weather season.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

