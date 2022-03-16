Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

THC-O in Marshall County
THC-O in Marshall County(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O.

According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.

In the post, the Sherriff’s Office claims they have received reports that the item has been found in schools. For now, THC-O is legal.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County
Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Southbound lanes of U.S. 431 reopened following fatal crash near Madison County line
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Fatal Car Wreck
1 killed in Hazel Green rollover wreck

Latest News

Scottsboro shooting victim update
Scottsboro shooting victim update
WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman out of her car in floodwaters
Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
WAFF 48 10 day Weather
More showers today as the system wraps up; Pot of gold for Thursday’s forecast
From left to right: Stanley Bruce; Gary Plunkett
2 men arrested after half pound of meth, marijuana seized in DeKalb County