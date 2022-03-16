Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Madison County Sherriff’s Office asking for help with missing goats

Missing goats in Madison County
Missing goats in Madison County(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two months have passed since two goats were reportedly stolen from the Elkwood Section Road area. Now the Madison County Sherriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Madison County Sherriff’s Office asked for anyone with information on the situation to contact them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Melissa Webster.

Email: mwebster@madisoncountyal.gov

Phone: (256) 533-8820

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County
Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Southbound lanes of U.S. 431 reopened following fatal crash near Madison County line
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Fatal Car Wreck
1 killed in Hazel Green rollover wreck

Latest News

Multi-agency search underway for man who fled traffic stop in Tuscumbia
STAR Park opening ceremony to take place Saturday
Telehealth Visits
House, Senate bills to regulate telehealth if approved
New downtown facilities coming to Decatur
Decatur preparing for downtown parking deck, college dorm