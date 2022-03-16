Madison County Sherriff’s Office asking for help with missing goats

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two months have passed since two goats were reportedly stolen from the Elkwood Section Road area. Now the Madison County Sherriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Madison County Sherriff’s Office asked for anyone with information on the situation to contact them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Melissa Webster.

Email: mwebster@madisoncountyal.gov

Phone: (256) 533-8820

