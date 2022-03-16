Looking for a prom dress? Look at Lashay B’s Prom Dress Drive!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Around this time of year, high schoolers across the country start prepping for the night many of us remember from our high school days: the Prom.

Some might be preparing weeks in advance while others wait until the week of to get everything they need — to each their own. For those looking for a dress, a tux, the perfect shoes, or maybe even some accessories, one woman has created the perfect one-stop-shop for everything.

Lashay B, radio host of Huntsville’s 103.1, WEUP, is back with her annual Prom Dress Drive.

The drive is happening Saturday, March 19 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hogan Family YMCA in Madison. If you have dresses, suits or anything you want to donate, you can do so until Friday, March 18 until 2 p.m.

For more information, visit Lashay B’s Prom Dress Drive page on Facebook.

