Limitations on permitless concealed firearm carry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama will be the 22nd state to allow citizens to carry a concealed gun without a permit.

Even without the permit requirement, when the law goes into effect, that doesn’t mean a gun owner can carry a handgun just anywhere.

The law doesn’t go into effect until January of 2023 But, even 9 months away it has some companies worried about who might bring a gun into their establishment.

“In the law itself there are a lot of places you cannot carry a gun,” said Attorney Mark McDaniel.

McDaniel has a warning for those looking to carry a concealed gun in the new year…

“Look at all the limitations such as a courthouse, hospitals, sporting events,” said McDaniel.

He says be careful where you drive too…

“Don’t get on the interstate highway and think okay in Alabama I don’t have to have a permit and you drive up to Washington D.C. and if you get arrested up there and you have a gun- don’t think Alabama law is going to apply,” said McDaniel.

Private businesses and venue owners have the right to set their own laws, but some city-owned properties are concerned about the new law. McDaniel says that will have to go through city council.

“The city council would get together and say this is what we are going to post here…That would be it. It would come out of the Mayor’s office and the public safety department,” said McDaniel.

He says to make sure to check for signs in front of businesses. If you are caught, it won’t go well.

“It would be a misdemeanor, probably a class B misdemeanor. It would not be something you would go to prison for. Now the law has not changed with regards to certain people that are prohibited who can carry a firearm, such as if you have a prior felony conviction. You cannot carry a pistol. I do not care what the law says about having a permit. That would be a felony,” said McDaniel.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.