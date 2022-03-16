Huntsville officials announcing 40th Panoply Arts Festival events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arts Huntsville will announce on March 24 the features that will be in the 40th Panoply Arts Festival.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken and Huntsville Board President Pat Ammons will unveil the official 2022 poster art Thursday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

The poster will be unveiled at the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Panoply is a festival that will showcase art music and more from the Huntsville area. The festival will take place from April 29-May 1 in downtown Huntsville.

