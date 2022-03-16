Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville City Schools employee arrested for sexual contact with student

Gregory Sankford
Gregory Sankford(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee with Huntsville City Schools was arrested and charged on Tuesday for sexual contact with a student.

Gregory Lankford, 57, was arrested and charged with sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Lankford was released on a $2,500 bond.

Spokesman for Huntsville City Schools, Craig Williams, released the following statement regarding the arrest:

“The district is aware of this arrest. The safety of our students is paramount, and the individual is on administrative leave pending relevant investigations. Additionally, the individual will not be allowed on any HCS campuses until the investigations are complete. While HCS is not at liberty to share any more information at this time, district and school administration will be working with law enforcement to bring this matter to a resolution.”

This story will be updated when information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County
Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer killed, wife critically injured after shooting
Southbound lanes of U.S. 431 reopened following fatal crash near Madison County line
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Fatal Car Wreck
1 killed in Hazel Green rollover wreck

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
HEMSI responds to scene near Colonial Park Circle
Dead body found near Colonial Park Circle in Huntsville
New mobile medical unit available in DeKalb County
New mobile medical unit available in DeKalb County
Decatur prepares for new downtown facilities
Decatur prepares for new downtown facilities