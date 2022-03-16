Huntsville City Schools employee arrested for sexual contact with student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee with Huntsville City Schools was arrested and charged on Tuesday for sexual contact with a student.

Gregory Lankford, 57, was arrested and charged with sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Lankford was released on a $2,500 bond.

Spokesman for Huntsville City Schools, Craig Williams, released the following statement regarding the arrest:

“The district is aware of this arrest. The safety of our students is paramount, and the individual is on administrative leave pending relevant investigations. Additionally, the individual will not be allowed on any HCS campuses until the investigations are complete. While HCS is not at liberty to share any more information at this time, district and school administration will be working with law enforcement to bring this matter to a resolution.”

This story will be updated when information is released.

