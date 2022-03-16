Heavy rain leads to flooding, car rescues in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains led to serious flooding situations in Jefferson County on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Rescue crews were called to several locations in the Birmingham area to help drivers stuck in high water.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Crews responded to 20 plus water-related calls throughout the city. Eight were actual rescues.

BFRS crews said a 60-year-old man was pulled out of the water on 23rd Street South by bystanders and they performed CPR. The person was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital hospital by BFRS in critical condition.

One driver on University Boulevard near St. Vincent’s Hospital was helped out of her car by a WBRC FOX6 News photographer. Vincent Parker noticed the woman needed help getting out of her car and he waded out to help pull her out of the car window.

Parts of 21st Street South flooded quickly along with University Boulevard, Clairmont Avenue and other places in south Birmingham.

Several cars were underwater.

Flooding along 21st Street S in Birmingham

Flooding on University Blvd. near St. Vincent's

Flooding near Pies and Pints in Downtown Birmingham (SOURCE: Vicky)

Flooding on 2nd Ave S & 20th St S in Birmingham

Flooding outside of UAB Police Department (SOURCE: Ill Will)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.