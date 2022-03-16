2 men arrested after half pound of meth, marijuana seized in DeKalb County
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - While executing a search warrant Tuesday, the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit discovered a marijuana grow and a large amount of methamphetamine.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, agents and deputies on the scene discovered a large marijuana grow with 191 mature plants. Along with the marijuana grow, a half-pound of methamphetamine and suspected items to make marijuana THC concentrate were found.
Two men, Stanley Bruce and Gary Plunkett, were arrested in a residence on County Road 8. Bruce and Plunkett are in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $124,500 bond.
