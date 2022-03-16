First Response Ambulance done taking ambulance calls in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., the city of Decatur only has one ambulance provider.

First Response Ambulance is ending its agreement with the city of Decatur, leaving only Decatur-Morgan Hospital Ambulances to cover emergency calls.

“First Response Ambulance at this time cannot continue to participate in a corrupted system,” that’s a direct quote submitted in a letter to Decatur city leaders, a day before ending its ambulance service for the city of Decatur.

It comes after 10 years of providing ambulance service with many bumps in the road.

First Response has been fined multiple times for not meeting city expectations in terms of response times and the number of ambulances on the road.

To date, the company faced over $30,000 in fines, but a city spokesperson tells WAFF those fines are now null after ending its agreement with the city.

“I wished it would have worked out differently with First Response than what we have today,” said Tracy Thornton.

Decatur’s Fire Chief, Tracy Thornton, is also part of the city’s Ambulance regulatory board.

He says both First Response and Decatur Morgan EMS did not meet the nine-minute maximum response time standard for 90% of calls in the last quarter of 2021.

“Decatur Morgan has filed an appeal about their times and not making them and we never got an appeal from First Response for the fourth quarter,” said Thornton.

And time requirements are not the only standard Thornton says First Response hasn’t met. “They haven’t had the number of required trucks to run the calls that we need to run in the city.”

Up until last fall, First Response was the only ambulance service in the city.

In October, the city officially gave Decatur Morgan the green light to also take 911 calls, which prompted First Response’s CEO David Childers to file a lawsuit against the city and Huntsville Hospital.

In the letter sent to the city, First Response Management says quote “the city of Decatur has departments, boards and employees that have targeted First Response Ambulance in order to cause damage to our employees and reputation.”

As for the transition to Decatur Morgan EMS being the only ambulance provider a spokesperson sent me this statement, it says in part “Decatur Morgan EMS is prepared to respond to all 911 calls. For the past several months Decatur Morgan has been responding to the vast majority of 911 calls as it is.”

Meanwhile, Thornton has faith in Decatur Morgan EMS.

“When you call 911 we want you to know that someone will come to help you. We want to be there for you. "

