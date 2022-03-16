Decatur preparing for downtown parking deck, college dorm

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur residents will soon see construction on a new college dorm facility and parking deck in the downtown area.

Decatur Utilities has been preparing for those projects and an 80-room Fairfield Inn by replacing a sewer line near First Avenue Southeast and Johnston Street, according to the Decatur Daily.

The four-story parking deck is being built at East Moulton Street and First Avenue. According to the Decatur Daily, officials believe the parking deck could cost at least $5 to $6 million to complete.

It will have 240 spaces with 90 spots reserved for hotel use. The hotel will be located east of the deck. The dormitory, which is for the Alabama Center for the Arts (ACA), will be built on the south side near the corner of Johnston Street and First Avenue.

In 2020, Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur helped the city get a $15 million grant for the dormitory. It will be the first housing project for ACA and is expected to house 70 to 120 students from ACA, Calhoun Community College, and Athens State University.

“Not only will we use [the deck] for parking, but it will also allow us to create a courtyard with some green space and an outdoor sitting area for students to enjoy. It will complement the downtown area with beautification,” said Calhoun Interim President Jimmy Hodges in a statement.

Officials say the goal is to have the parking deck open by next spring and the dorms open by next fall. No parking fees have been set for the deck just yet.

