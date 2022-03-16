Deals
Dead body found near Colonial Park Circle in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A dead body was found near the American Legion Annex in Huntsville on Wednesday.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department received a call to a scene near the woods off of Colonial Park Circle.

HEMSI’s Don Webster confirmed one body has been found at the scene. Huntsville Police Captain Michael Johnson told WAFF the person is believed to be homeless and was found in a tent at the scene. According to the Captain, no other bodies are suspected to be at the location.

The Madison County Coroner will transport the person’s body from the area. The cause of death is not known at this time.

