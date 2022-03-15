Deals
Two Sylvania men face child pornography charges in DeKalb County

From left to right: David Bailey; Matthew Scott(Dekalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men in DeKalb County have been arrested and charged for possession of child pornography as announced Tuesday.

David Bailey, 60, was arrested Tuesday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Matthew Scott, 28, was arrested Thursday on over 40 counts of possession of child pornography. His bond has been set at $400,000.

Both men’s addresses are located in Sylvania.

