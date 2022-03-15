Two Sylvania men face child pornography charges in DeKalb County

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men in DeKalb County have been arrested and charged for possession of child pornography as announced Tuesday.

David Bailey, 60, was arrested Tuesday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Matthew Scott, 28, was arrested Thursday on over 40 counts of possession of child pornography. His bond has been set at $400,000.

Both men’s addresses are located in Sylvania.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.