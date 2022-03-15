Southbound lanes of U.S. 431 reopened following vehicle crash near Madison County line
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Drivers on U.S. 431 southbound faced increased drive times on Tuesday morning.
According to Corporal Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, troopers responded to a crash near the Madison and Marshall County line on U.S. 431. All southbound lanes were blocked for an extended period of time in this area.
Lanes reopened as of 7:30 a.m.
