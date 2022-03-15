Showers and storms return today with periods of heavier rain

Happy Tuesday! Get your rain gear ready for the next couple days.

While you were sleeping, we had a deck of clouds roll into the Valley. That is keeping temperatures into the low to mid 40s this morning, even a few upper 40s out there too. We are dry to start the day, but moisture is pushing in ahead of a low pressure system that is coming for our southwest. Showers, and even a few storms, will pick up in coverage throughout the morning and lead to a wet afternoon commute. Storms will start off moving from west to east with the system, but as the center of the low-pressure nears, the storms will begin to swirl, coming from the south and then moving southeast to northwest by Wednesday. Because of this, we may see some training of rain and storms which could lead to sizable totals of 1/2 to 1 inches for most, with some communities receiving closer to 2 inches. The clouds and the rain will tamp down our temperatures, but the southeast wind will still help us into the low 60s.

Rain will continue with clouds for Wednesday. However, winds will swirl as the low pinwheels through the Valley. We will start the day with southeast or easterly winds and end up with northwesterly gusts late Wednesday as the rain and clouds begin to exit. Temperatures Wednesday will range from the upper 50s and low 60s.

The weather will cooperate for us for St. Patrick’s Day with sunshine returning and more warmth! Temperatures Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s across the Valley with plenty of sunshine. Wind will be back to the south as well around 10 to 15 mph. This nice weather will be short lived as we have more rain on the way to wrap up the week. Rain will end for the weekend with the 60s! Keep an eye on next Tuesday and Wednesday for storms. It is still early, but something to monitor.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.