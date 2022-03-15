Scottsboro officers respond to possible shooting on Monday evening

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department responded to a possible shooting near Berry Road on Monday night.

According to Scottsboro Police Captain Erik Dohring, officers received reports of shots fired shortly after 8:50 p.m. on March 14. Investigators with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations also responded to the scene.

Alabama SBI is leading the ongoing investigation.

WAFF will update this story as new details are confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.