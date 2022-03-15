Rainfall will become widespread tonight through Wednesday afternoon

Rain showers will become more scattered to widespread in nature as we head through the evening hours tonight.

Rainfall could be heavy at times with rainfall totals over one inch possible through Wednesday afternoon. Rain showers will end on Wednesday afternoon as the center of low pressure tracks off to the east. Thursday Saint Patrick’s Day looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s! Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely on Friday.

Next weekend looks pleasant with plenty of dry hours and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Spring officially starts on Sunday. The 60s and 70s will continue into next week with the pollen count staying very high.

