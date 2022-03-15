Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Rainfall will become widespread tonight through Wednesday afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain showers will become more scattered to widespread in nature as we head through the evening hours tonight.

Rainfall could be heavy at times with rainfall totals over one inch possible through Wednesday afternoon. Rain showers will end on Wednesday afternoon as the center of low pressure tracks off to the east. Thursday Saint Patrick’s Day looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s! Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely on Friday.

Next weekend looks pleasant with plenty of dry hours and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Spring officially starts on Sunday. The 60s and 70s will continue into next week with the pollen count staying very high.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unruly Passenger
Huntsville flight diverted due to unruly passenger
Fatal Car Wreck
1 killed in Hazel Green rollover wreck
Southbound lanes of U.S. 431 reopened following fatal crash near Madison County line
Douglas Kyle Paseur
Inmate escapes North Alabama Community Work Center in Decatur
One person was shot at Popeyes located at the corner of Jordan Lane and University Drive.
One person shot near Huntsville Popeyes

Latest News

Equal Pay Day
Equal Pay Day 2022: Alabama women earn 73 cents for every dollar earned by men
Eric Snead charged with assault after HPD officer was injured.
Man charged with assault after officer injured in Huntsville
Road closed
County Park Road temporarily closed starting Sunday
From left to right: David Bailey; Matthew Scott
Two Sylvania men face child pornography charges in DeKalb County