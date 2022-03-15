Open basketball tryouts for Calhoun Community College

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College will hold basketball tryouts on Saturday, March 19, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Carlton Kelley Gymnasium on the Decatur Campus, 6250 US Hwy 31 N, Tanner, AL. Tryouts are $10 per athlete.

The college is seeking eligible males 19-24 who are graduating from high school this spring, as well as current Calhoun students, transfers or new freshman.

Derrick Powell, Calhoun Men’s Basketball Coach, states, “We are looking for players who possess not only athleticism and understanding of the fundamentals of basketball, but also players who understand the importance of a college education. We are looking for young men who understand the importance of integrity and are coachable.”

The newly recruited players who will play in the upcoming season will set the tone for Calhoun’s new men’s basketball program. “I am super excited,” explains Coach Powell. “A lot of people overlook Junior College (JUCO) basketball, and miss out on witnessing great athleticism among players. I feel great about this season, as well as the future of our program,” added Powell.

Although tryouts are only open to those players who are trying out for the team, the day will also include a slam dunk contest as well as an opportunity to meet Courtland Holloway, the youngest Harlem Globetrotter and NBA 2k Mocap dunker. To learn more about tryouts, visit www.calhoun.edu/basketball. To contact Coach Powell directly with questions, you may contact him at 1-334-303-3013.

All media inquiries must contact Calhoun’s Public Relations Team at 256-306-2560 or 256-306-2965 or via cell phone at 256-580-0614.

