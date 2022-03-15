Deals
Man charged with assault after officer injured in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing an assault charge after a Huntsville Police Officer was injured on Monday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a man with “erratic behavior” on Noble Drive around 7:30 p.m. HPD says the man, identified as 44-year-old Eric Snead, charged toward and injured the officer. The officer sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Snead was charged with second-degree assault and booked into the Madison County Jail.

