Man charged with assault after officer injured in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing an assault charge after a Huntsville Police Officer was injured on Monday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a man with “erratic behavior” on Noble Drive around 7:30 p.m. HPD says the man, identified as 44-year-old Eric Snead, charged toward and injured the officer. The officer sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Snead was charged with second-degree assault and booked into the Madison County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.