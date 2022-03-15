Deals
Huntsville-based company helping Ukrainian employees flee country amid war

(FILE) Ukraine flag(MGN)
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville-based company is helping its 64 employees located in Kyiv, flee the country.

“Very quickly, my head of European operations, my president there… He and I talked and I said to drop everything. So he and I created a task force of 15 people around the world in the company,” said Discovery Life Sciences CEO Glenn Bilawsky.

While the male employees will have to stay in Ukraine to fight in the war, Discovery is working to help the women and their families flee Ukraine and ensure their safety.

“We set up a way to get them safe housing at the border on the Ukrainian side. Then on the other side as soon as they get across the border transportation is extremely difficult. Trains are unavailable because of the volume of people, so we have actually sent private busing,” said Bilawsky.

That private busing can take employees to the housing the company is renting.

“The majority of them are going to Krakow, Poland. our Managing Director has set up an operation there. We have rented a apartments there, rented a home as a place for them to land, decompress,” said Bilawsky.

On top of that Bilawsky has offered to fly employees and their families to any location in the world they prefer.

The company is also setting up bank accounts so employees can receive a paycheck. For those who donate...

“Anyone who contributes anything we will triple the funds of any amount. We are also giving our employees the unique opportunity to convert their PTO into cash,” said Bilawsky.

Now, Discovery is working to get their 501(c)(3) to create a way for donated funds to go directly to their Ukrainian employees.

“It’s called Discovery Cares. It is for our employees, our investors, and anyone in the general public to help assist our employees and international companies, like The Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders. You can do that through Discovery Cares,” said Bilawsky.”

For more information on how to donate you can email discoverycares@dls.com.

