Equal Pay Day 2022: Alabama women earn 73 cents for every dollar earned by men

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Equal Pay Day, a day that symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.

According to the United States Department of Labor Women’s Bureau, in 2020, a full-time, year-round working woman was paid on average 83% of what her male counterpart was paid in the U.S.

“The gender wage gap is even more alarming for Black women and Latinas. They were paid 64% and 57% of what non-Hispanic white men were paid in 2020,” said Charmaine Davis, Southeast Regional Director of the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau.

Officials are working to close the pay gap between men and women and have emphasized the importance of eliminating the gap, especially here in Alabama.

Sponsored by Rep. Adline Clarke, the Clarke-Figures Equal Pay Act prohibits an employer from paying any of its employees at wage rates less than those paid to employees of another sex or race for the same work, unless there are reasons such as seniority, a merit system, or productivity to account for the difference.

Rep. Clarke says since the equal pay legislation was passed in 2019, women in Alabama still only make 73 cents for every dollar that a man makes in the state.

“There are several factors that contribute to the gender wage gap, including occupational segregation, the devaluing of work historically done by women, using a worker salary history to determine their present compensation, and penalizing women for taking career breaks to care for child, a spouse, a parent or other family members,” said Davis.

According to Rachel Bunning, the Vice President of External Affairs for the Women’s Foundation of Alabama, if single women were paid the same as comparable men in Alabama, it could reduce the state’s poverty rate by nearly half.

“In Alabama, the wage gap is larger for women than in the United States overall. If that trend continues, Alabama women will not reach pay equity until 2098,” Bunning added.

State officials say, of course, the pandemic hasn’t help with narrowing the gap. Since its start, women have seen worse employment impacts than men.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over two years ago, you know, women have shouldered a lot of that burden before the brunt of childcare, home schooling, other household responsibilities, all while trying to maintain and promote our careers,” said Bunning.

“We’re still dealing with the fallout of the pandemic in Alabama. We have the fifth lowest labor participation rate for women, and while national data shows that men have regained almost all of the jobs they’ve lost since February 2020, women are still short well over a million jobs where we were at the beginning of 2020,” she added.

In a statement Monday, Representative Clarke said, “During the current legislative session, I introduced House Joint Resolution 115 that, if approved, will create an Alabama Workforce and Wage Gap Task Force to identify evidence-based policies that can help to close the gender pay gap in Alabama.”

According to Rep. Clarke, the resolution was assigned to the House Rules Committee, where she hopes it will receive a favorable report this week.

“Women’s lower wages can be anchors that continue to weigh them down even when they gain new skills, get better educated, take on jobs with more responsibilities, and higher qualifications,” said Davis.

“Wages must be set for the work that people do not the people who do the work,” Davis added.

Some of you may be asking the following question: How is the wage gap measured?

According to the Department of Labor, it is measured by comparing the annual salaries of full-time, year-round working women to the annual salaries of full-time, year-round working men.

If you believe you have experienced pay discrimination, the Department of Labor encourages you to contact the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

