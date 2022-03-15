DeKalb County family pleading for open bed in youth mental health facility for son

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -At every turn, a DeKalb County family says they are getting turned around when it comes to getting help from the mental health system in this state.

The family is pleading for an open bed in a youth mental health facility for their son before it’s too late.

Angie Bishop shared photos with WAFF of bruises she says her son created. But the pain she feels, is a lot more than physical.

She’s emotionally exhausted and desperate for help.

“He’s going to go out in the world and once he goes out into the world there’s nothing we can do. We’re more concerned about the well-being of others when he gets out there,” Angie Bishop said.

Clint and Angie Bishop say their son has been battling a mental illness for the last 10 years. The Bishops say their son is really a sweet, loving person, but this illness causes him to become someone else.

Adding he has a mood disorder which causes him to not care about the consequences of his actions.

“They have complete disregard for the law. None of the rules apply to them. They know what the rules are, they know what they’re supposed to do, what they’re not supposed to do. But for them it doesn’t matter,” she explained.

“And the last person who evaluated him said he’s basically a psychopath. Hurting animals, hurting people, trying to hurt people,” Clint Bishop said.

”There was one situation where he actually mentioned shooting the school up and shooting those kids,” Angie added.,

Their son is currently home schooled, but they feel they are fighting time, trying to get him the help he needs before he turns 18.

“There’s no beds available. Again we were left with, he really needs to be there but again we cant get him there because there’s no availability,” she said.

Angie says it’s a constant cycle of going to the emergency room when he is manic and being sent right back home when he calms down.

They have even tried to get the wheels in motion for a court order from a judge, but no progress has been made.

“The first thing people say is where were the signs, where were the parents. And we’re trying, we’re sitting here trying. We just need to see some difference. We need to see some help because by the time he becomes an adult it’s too late,” she said.

WAFF reached out to the Alabama Department of Public Health which oversees the youth mental health facilities in the state and was told their has always been a lack of mental health resources for children and this pandemic has only further highlighted those deficiencies.

There are not any long term mental health treatment facilities in north Alabama.

A state representative is trying to get funds passed in the general budget to open a youth wing at Wellstone in Huntsville.

We will continue to follow the Bishops progress in getting their son help.

