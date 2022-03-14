Talking with the author of “To Those Who Serve,” a devotional for servicemen and women

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At TVL, we want to always encourage our viewers and readers. And Griffin Templeton has set out to do the same.

Templeton has served our nation as a criminal investigator and has deep family ties to law enforcement and the military. Over the years, it was his faith that led him to write a devotional book, “To Those Who Serve.” It was written to encourage those who put their lives on the line and battle some of life’s toughest situations.

From anecdotes to amens, it offers a guide and resource to those serving in the field. You can learn more and buy a copy of “To Those Who Serve” at the link here.

