Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Survey: 45% of millennials don’t know how much money is in their bank account

Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.
Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.(PR Image Factory)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent survey revealed that a good amount of millennials are not exactly staying on top of their finances.

StudyFinds reports 2,000 millennials participated in a survey on how they managed their money. It found that the average young adult spends nearly 150 more hours a year scrolling through social media than monitoring their finances.

The survey also found that millennials are more likely to play with their pets or search for a new TV show to stream than checking on their money every week.

Additionally, being on top of their finances came last on a list of activities millennials spend time doing — including deciding what’s for dinner or caring for their plants.

Finances overall appear to be a touchy subject for millennials, with more than a quarter of respondents admitting they only check their bank account balance once a week (27%). The survey also found that nearly half were unsure of the amount of money currently in their bank account (45%).

About 75% of the millennials in the survey did agree that it’s important to develop good financial habits at a young age with more overall turning to financial planners to help keep track of their debt and savings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unruly Passenger
Huntsville flight diverted due to unruly passenger
One person was shot at Popeyes located at the corner of Jordan Lane and University Drive.
One person shot near Huntsville Popeyes
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher arrested on prostitution charges, placed on administrative leave
A man is dead after leading Decatur Police Officers on a chase in Morgan County.
Man dead after firing shots at Decatur Police Officers, according to spokesperson
Decatur Police arrest three people on drug charges
Decatur police arrest three people on drug charges

Latest News

L to R: Tyler Keefe Love, William Cody Clark
2 arrested on burglary charges in Limestone County
Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and...
Two Albuquerque officers injured during ‘possible active shooter’ incident
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.
The Merced Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man after a child was...
Suspect on the run after child found dead in California home