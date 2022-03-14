Sunny, warm, and breezy to start the week with rain midweek

Happy Monday! After a cold weekend we are looking at a nice thaw this afternoon!

Waking up this morning to clear skies and cooler temperatures, but nowhere near as cold as this weekend. We’re into the low to mid 30s here to start off the day so we might have some areas of frost to watch for. Otherwise, it is a gorgeous start and this sunshine will be with us all day long. Sunshine helps us warm into the mid 60s this afternoon for most communities with a breezy south wind at 15 to 20 mph. While today is dry, we have more rain chances move in by Tuesday.

Scattered showers are possible by Tuesday morning as our next weathermaker rolls into the Valley. A low-pressure system will develop in Texas today and push into the Gulf Coast areas by late Tuesday. As that develops, we will see a line of showers or storms move in for the middle of the day Tuesday. These will be moving west to east to start but will begin to switch to a south to north motion as the low nears. This could lead to higher rainfall totals in some communities that see training. The heaviest totals could be above 2 inches for some! These showers will last into Wednesday before wrapping up late in the day. From there we will clear out nicely for St. Patrick’s Day!

Looking at the temperatures returning into the mid 70s for the afternoon Thursday with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Plenty of sunshine for St. Patrick’s Day as well! However, another round of storms looks to press in Friday and they could linger into the morning hours on Saturday as well.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.