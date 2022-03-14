Rain showers to move in on Tuesday

Deals
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The breezy southeast winds will begin to die down after sunset and more cloud cover will start to move in overnight. 

Tuesday morning lows will not be as cold in the low to middle 40s, a few isolated showers will be possible for the morning commute.  Cloudy skies will stay with us Tuesday with rain showers becoming more widespread in nature by the late afternoon.  Rainfall could be heavy at times with rainfall totals up to one inch through Wednesday afternoon.  Rain showers will end on Wednesday as the center of low pressure tracks off to the east. 

Thursday Saint Patrick’s Day looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s!  Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely on Friday.  Next weekend looks pleasant with plenty of dry hours and highs in the middle to upper 60s.  Spring officially starts on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

