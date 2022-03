HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following a car crash in Toney Monday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, emergency crews responded to the fatal crash at the intersection of Elkwood Section Road and Lincoln Road around 2:43 p.m.

