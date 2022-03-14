Deals
Muscle Shoals man indicted on manslaughter charge in Jokers India Kitchen shooting

James Terrell Whiteside
James Terrell Whiteside(Sheffield Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A Muscle Shoals man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge for a December 2021 shooting by a Colbert County grand jury on March 9.

James Terrell Whiteside was accused of fatally shooting one man and injuring two others at Jokers India Kitchen. Kalyn Tyjuane Horrison was identified as the victim who later died from his injuries.

According to documents, Whiteside “did recklessly cause the death of Kalyn Tyjuane Horrison by shooting him with a gun”.

James Whiteside indictment by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

