Meet the artist behind some of Huntsville’s most popular murals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Strolling through downtown Huntsville, a bit of colorful art is sure to catch your attention. Some of which are the unique abstract murals painted by artist Jessie Andrews.

Andrews, well-known as Honey Blood Art on Instagram and Facebook, paints pieces that are vibrant and eye-catching. She has done several murals around downtown Huntsville that often stop visitors for a photo-op. Payton talks with the artist to learn more about her work and the inspiration behind it.

You can check out Andrews’ pieces for yourself and find more local art by taking the Downtown Huntsville Secret Art Trail.

