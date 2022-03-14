Madison City construction: workers to return to Hughes Road,

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction workers are about to get back to work on the Hughes Road expansion project according to Madison mayor Paul Finley. He says the city faced several barriers while trying to add another lane to the crowded road.

It was originally supposed to be completed on March 30, 2021, now it’s set to wrap up in fall or winter 2022.

They overcame the latest obstacle lasted a few months: resolving dozens of utility conflicts with Huntsville and Madison utility companies. Madison city leaders had to make sure utilities were not interrupted while they install the drainage system for the new lane.

“We’ve worked through over 40 different utility conflicts of where we need to put drainage in but we need to make sure we don’t mess up any of the Huntsville Utilities or Madison Utilities,” said Finley. “So all of them now are working to change and move all of the utilities to keep them going.”

The lack of workers also slowed the project. According to Finley, the entire paving crew left in the middle of the project in mid-2021. He says the supervisor got hired on a different project and took his crew with him.

Now, crews are ready to move forward fixing the utility conflicts. “We think that will take one to two months and at that point, we need to start the process to put in drainage and paving that,” said Finley.

Sullivan Street Phase One close to completion

The first phase of Sullivan Street’s construction project is set to wrap up soon. City leaders say they are finishing up the south end now. They say they’re adding the finishing touches like cleaning driveways and putting up light signals.

Mayor Finley couldn’t give an exact timeline. He just said ‘the project is almost at its conclusion.’

Madison city leaders say they expect to start on phase two in early summertime. They say phase two focuses on the north end of Sullivan Street and should take 60 to 100 days to finish.

City leaders say the entire Sullivan Street construction project was supposed to wrap up on September 27, 2021.

