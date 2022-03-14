Huntsville flight diverted due to unruly passenger

Deals
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Airport passengers boarded their plane expecting to land in Denver, Colorado. To passengers surprise they ended up in Wichita, Kansas.

A passenger WAFF spoke with says one woman who appeared to be in her mid-30′s was cursing loudly, asking for more alcohol, and refused to wear her mask. This caused chaos, and some people still haven’t reached their destinations.

According to Huntsville International Airport’s website, United Flight UA 5303 departed Sunday at 8:44 a.m. en route to Denver. The flight was diverted to Wichita and landed at 10:49 a.m.

”When we were on the tarmac the doors opened and the security airport police came in and they were in full gear, masked, ready for the defense. They stormed to the back, removed the woman, and escorted her off of the plane,” said passenger Zara Lowry.

Wichita Airport police confirmed that the flight was diverted due to an unruly passenger and that the situation was handled and that the plane eventually departed for Denver.

