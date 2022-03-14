Deals
Gov. Ivey awards COVID-19 recovery grants to rural hospitals

Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to rural hospitals in Alabama on Monday.

The grants total $30 million and this program is an initiative to provide support to rural hospitals in the state impacted by the pandemic. The application for the Rural Hospitals COVID Recovery Grant program will be open March 14-April 1.

“Being someone who calls the Black Belt home, it is important for me to ensure the folks in our state’s rural areas have the resources they need. Rural hospitals are the primary health care for so many of our citizens, and I know this funding will go a long way,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.

The grants will be offered in an amount based on bed count for providers that meet eligibility requirements. To learn more, click here.

