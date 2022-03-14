Florence Police Department officers arrest two men involved in shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Department arrested and charged two men on Friday after an argument led to shots being fired in a residence.

Officers were called to an apartment at 3610 Huntsville Road after shots were fired. After an investigation by Florence Police Department officers, it was discovered that David Horne had entered the residence without permission.

After entering the residence, Horne got into an argument with his wife.

According to officials with the Florence Police Department, the argument escalated and Tavio Ruffin pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at Horne. Horne was not hit by any of the rounds.

Horne was arrested and charged with several domestic violence crimes. Ruffin turned himself in and was charged with first degree attempted assault and several counts of reckless endangerment.

Both men have been released on bond.

