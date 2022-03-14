Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Florence Police Department officers arrest two men involved in shooting

From left to right: Tavio Ruffin; David Horne
From left to right: Tavio Ruffin; David Horne(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Florence Department arrested and charged two men on Friday after an argument led to shots being fired in a residence.

Officers were called to an apartment at 3610 Huntsville Road after shots were fired. After an investigation by Florence Police Department officers, it was discovered that David Horne had entered the residence without permission.

After entering the residence, Horne got into an argument with his wife.

According to officials with the Florence Police Department, the argument escalated and Tavio Ruffin pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at Horne. Horne was not hit by any of the rounds.

Horne was arrested and charged with several domestic violence crimes. Ruffin turned himself in and was charged with first degree attempted assault and several counts of reckless endangerment.

Both men have been released on bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot at Popeyes located at the corner of Jordan Lane and University Drive.
One person shot near Huntsville Popeyes
Unruly Passenger
Huntsville flight diverted due to unruly passenger
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher arrested on prostitution charges, placed on administrative leave
A man is dead after leading Decatur Police Officers on a chase in Morgan County.
Man dead after firing shots at Decatur Police Officers, according to spokesperson
Decatur Police arrest three people on drug charges
Decatur police arrest three people on drug charges

Latest News

Making Narcan more available
Opioid overdose medication available to Alabamians for free
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
Gov. Ivey awards COVID-19 recovery grants to rural hospitals
Construction to restart on Hughes Road in Madison
Construction to restart on Hughes Road in Madison