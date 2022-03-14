First Response Ambulance to cease operations in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An ambulance provider in the City of Decatur will cease its operations effective Tuesday, March 15.

According to a spokesperson with the City of Decatur, operations for First Response Ambulance will cease at 5 p.m. tomorrow. The City of Decatur was notified of the termination of service from First Response Ambulance on Monday.

“There will be no lapse or delay in ambulance coverage for our community,” said Mayor Tab Bowling. “This is an essential service that all residents should have access to in the event they need urgent medical care.”

In December 2021, the City of Decatur received the lawsuit filed by First Response Ambulance against the city and Huntsville Hospital. In the lawsuit, First Response Ambulance alleged the city of Decatur broke the city ordinance by allowing another ambulance service within the city limits.

Officials say Decatur Morgan Hospital’s ambulance service will continue to service the city.

