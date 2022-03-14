Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Two Albuquerque officers injured during ‘possible active shooter’ incident

Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and...
Police said on their official Twitter account that residents around the Larchmont and Montgomery NE area should stay inside their homes.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Albuquerque police said that a “possible active shooter” is no longer a threat.

They said on their official Twitter account that officers are “continuing to search the neighborhood out of an abundance of caution.”

Police urged that residents around the Larchmont and Montgomery NE area should stay inside their homes.

Two officers were injured during the incident.

One is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the second “is ok and still involved as officers continue to clear the scene.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unruly Passenger
Huntsville flight diverted due to unruly passenger
One person was shot at Popeyes located at the corner of Jordan Lane and University Drive.
One person shot near Huntsville Popeyes
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher arrested on prostitution charges, placed on administrative leave
A man is dead after leading Decatur Police Officers on a chase in Morgan County.
Man dead after firing shots at Decatur Police Officers, according to spokesperson
Decatur Police arrest three people on drug charges
Decatur police arrest three people on drug charges

Latest News

L to R: Tyler Keefe Love, William Cody Clark
2 arrested on burglary charges in Limestone County
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.
Millennials are not exactly keeping track of their finances, according to a recent survey.
Survey: 45% of millennials don’t know how much money is in their bank account
The Merced Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man after a child was...
Suspect on the run after child found dead in California home