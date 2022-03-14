Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 arrested on burglary charges in Limestone County

L to R: Tyler Keefe Love, William Cody Clark
L to R: Tyler Keefe Love, William Cody Clark(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are facing multiple burglary charges in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the Limestone County Criminal Investigation Division along with the Narcotics Division conducted a saturation detail in the areas targeted by the two burglars.

During the saturation detail, deputies say a motorcycle was spotted, which belonged to one on the suspects, at a storage facility. A vehicle was also located at the storage facility which belonged to an additional suspect in the burglaries.

After an investigation of the storage facility, investigators found one of the units was damaged and had been unlawfully entered. Investigators located a suspect armed with a firearm.

LCSO said investigators discovered the suspects entered several other units. After a search warrant was issued, deputies located thousands of dollars in stolen property. Investigators believe the suspect’s committed burglaries in Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison Counties and Tennessee. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was also found during the investigation.

William Cody Clark, 28 of Toney, and Tyler Keefe Love, 34 of Harvest, were arrested and charged on several charges.

Clark is charged with the following:

  • Burglary 2nd Degree
  • Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
  • Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Pistol by a Violent Felon
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of Burglars Tools

Love is charged with the following:

  • Possession of Burglars Tools
  • Hindering Prosecution
  • Burglary 2nd Degree
  • Distribution of a Controlled Substance
  • Criminal Mischief
  • Burglary 3rd Degree

Clark is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $42,000 bond and Love is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $36,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unruly Passenger
Huntsville flight diverted due to unruly passenger
One person was shot at Popeyes located at the corner of Jordan Lane and University Drive.
One person shot near Huntsville Popeyes
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher arrested on prostitution charges, placed on administrative leave
A man is dead after leading Decatur Police Officers on a chase in Morgan County.
Man dead after firing shots at Decatur Police Officers, according to spokesperson
Decatur Police arrest three people on drug charges
Decatur police arrest three people on drug charges

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Rain showers to move in on Tuesday
Updates on two officer-involved shootings
Updates on two officer-involved shootings
Man accused of killing his mother
Man accused of killing his mother
First Response Ambulance to cease operations in Decatur
First Response Ambulance to cease operations in Decatur