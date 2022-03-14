2 arrested on burglary charges in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are facing multiple burglary charges in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the Limestone County Criminal Investigation Division along with the Narcotics Division conducted a saturation detail in the areas targeted by the two burglars.

During the saturation detail, deputies say a motorcycle was spotted, which belonged to one on the suspects, at a storage facility. A vehicle was also located at the storage facility which belonged to an additional suspect in the burglaries.

After an investigation of the storage facility, investigators found one of the units was damaged and had been unlawfully entered. Investigators located a suspect armed with a firearm.

LCSO said investigators discovered the suspects entered several other units. After a search warrant was issued, deputies located thousands of dollars in stolen property. Investigators believe the suspect’s committed burglaries in Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison Counties and Tennessee. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was also found during the investigation.

William Cody Clark, 28 of Toney, and Tyler Keefe Love, 34 of Harvest, were arrested and charged on several charges.

Clark is charged with the following:

Burglary 2nd Degree

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Pistol by a Violent Felon

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Burglars Tools

Love is charged with the following:

Possession of Burglars Tools

Hindering Prosecution

Burglary 2nd Degree

Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Mischief

Burglary 3rd Degree

Clark is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $42,000 bond and Love is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $36,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.